Coi Leray Goes Viral After Dancing in MSCHF’s Big Red Boots at Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Halftime Show

Coi Leray had all eyes on her at the Philadelphia 76ers basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 11. The rapper performed her hit single “Players” during the game’s halftime show at Barclays Center in New York City. The 76ers beat the Nets 101-98.

Leray immediately went viral after the appearance as several videos showed her dancing in MSCHF’s Astro Boy-inspired boots. Shortly after the show, the chart-topping rapper uploaded a series of carousel-style images on Instagram to give her followers a closer look at her outfit and big red boots.

“@brooklynets thank you for having me,” Leray wrote under the photo along with a CL and red heart emoji.

Images have begun to circulate of several stars sporting MSCHF’s latest creation, a pair of cartoonishly large red boots supposedly inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy. The stompers, called the “Big Red Boot,” will release on Feb. 16 on mschf.com and MSCHF’s sneakers app and will retail for $350.

The Big Red Boots are made of TPU, which is what many phone cases are made of, rubber, and an EVA foam outsole and a midsole. EVA is the same material that Crocs are made of.

MSCHF’s “Big Red Boot.” CREDIT: via MSCHF

In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.”

Leray styled the Big Red Boots with a black short-sleeve zip-up bodysuit and sheer tights. The “No More Parties” artist styled her hair in three ponytails and curled the ends up. She simply accessorized with diamond studs and rounded out the look with neutral glam including, a soft smokey and glossy pout.

When it comes to fashion, Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

