Coi Leray Bursts With Color in Cartoon-Inspired Jacket, Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots at Moschino’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Coi Leray made a colorful splash at Moschino’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week today. The “Players” rapper joined a star-studded front row, which included Ashley Graham, Mia Khalifa and Ludovica Pagani.

For the high-fashion affair, Leray arrived in a multicolored cropped jacket that was decorated with animated characters throughout. Underneath, she wore a fitted bodysuit that included a scooped neckline.

Coi Leray attends Moschino’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “No More Parties” hitmaker accessorized her look with a small bucket handbag. As for glam, Leray debuted long, lustrous curled tresses with bangs. She rounded out the look with winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the chart-topping musician completed her wardrobe with coordinating multi-colored thigh-high boots. The slip-on silhouette featured a triangular, pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Coi Leray’s thigh-high boots at the Moschino fall 2023 during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

Coi Leray attends Moschino’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

