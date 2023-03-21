Coi Leray Gets Edgy in Bralette Top & Black Tie With Rick Owens Sneakers at Spotify’s ‘The Feelin’ Myself’ Fashion Show

Coi Leray gave her edgy style a slick boost while attending Spotify’s “The Feelin’ Myself” fashion show in Los Angeles on March 16. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Saucy Santana, Bia and Doechii also attended.

Leray was one of the night’s performers at the Sunset Room Hollywood. The “Players” rapper had all eyes on her as she hit the stage in an all-black outfit. She initially arrived wearing an oversized white button-down shirt that she kept open to show off her black bralette top and coordinating boy shorts.

The “No More Parties” hitmaker accessorized her look with a black tie, diamond stud earrings and a butter necklace. Leray parted her caramel tresses in the middle and styled them in loose barrel curls. As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

(L-R) Global Head of Artists and Audience at Spotify Joe Hadley, Global Head of Editorial at Spotify Sulinna Ong, Coi Leray, and Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify Carl Cherry attend Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Spotify

Rick Owens Cargo Basket Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rick Owens

When it came down to the shoes, the chart-topping musician completed her look with Rick Owens Cargobasket sneakers. Made in Italy, the mid-calf buffed silhouette features perforated detailing around the toe, padded collar, webbing pull-tab on the tongue, treaded rubber and lace-up closure.

Coi Leray performs during Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Spotify

When it comes to fashion, Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

