Coco Jones Goes Metallic in Bustier Top & Aluminum Pants With Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game

Coco Jones mastered metallic style for her latest outing. The “ICU” singer attended the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers with her “Bel-Air” castmates Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan. The trio sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jones brought shiny style to the big match, appearing in a silver bustier top and matching high-waist pants. The top featured thin spaghetti straps, a square neckline and contour boning accents on the bodice.

(L-R) Jabari Banks, Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan, attend the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Committing to a metallic moment, the “Good Luck Charlie” actress added a choker necklace and futuristic shades, which she kept on top of her bone-straight tresses.

When it came down to the shoes, Jones completed her outfit with silver metallic sandals. The slip-on shoes had a pointy outsole and a thick mirror strap across the toe.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Season 2 of “Bel-Air” is currently available to stream on Peacock. The drama series is a re-imagination of the beloved ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which starred a young Will Smith. The new show takes a more serious approach to the storyline, with the character Will (played by Jabari Banks) set in modern-day America navigating his journey from being on the streets of West Philadelphia to the regal mansion of Bel-Air.

