Coco Jones Brings Bold Style in Blue Miniskirt & Pink Strappy Sandals at ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere

Coco Jones brought bold blue style to the season two premiere of Starz’s “Blindspotting” last night. The star-studded event was held at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

The “Bel-Air” actress appeared on the black carpet in a bright blue two-piece set. Jones’ outfit consisted of a cropped bralette and coordinating high-waist miniskirt. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “ICU” singer accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a few midi rings.

Coco Jones attends the season 2 premiere of STARZ’s “Blindspotting” held at Neuehouse on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Coco Jones attends the season 2 premiere of STARZ’s “Blindspotting” held at Neuehouse on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

As for glam, Jones went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. The “Good Luck Charlie” star parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose barrel curls.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of neon pink strappy sandals. The silhouette had a pointy outsole, double straps across the toe, a thin strap along the instep and was set on a small, thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Coco Jones pink strappy sandals at the “Blindspotting” season 2 premiere on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Coco Jones attends the season 2 premiere of STARZ’s “Blindspotting” held at Neuehouse on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for STARZ

“Blindspotting” follows Miles (Rafael Casal), Ashley’s (Jasmine Cephas Jones) partner of 12 years and the father of their son is suddenly incarcerated, Ashley is left to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. Season 2 of “Blindspotting” will debut on Starz on April 14.

