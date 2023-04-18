Coachella Confirms It — Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots Will Be Summer’s Hottest Trends

Just like Jessica Simpson, celebs can’t seem to put away their daisy dukes. And if Coachella is any indication, it appears that denim shorts will be one of this summer’s biggest trends. More specifically, denim shorts paired with cowboy boots.

During weekend one of the popular music festival, attendees hit the desert in a variety of shoe styles, from combat boots to platforms sandals. But one the most popular looks by far were cowboy boots.

According to research by Boohoo, cowboy boots are officially the most popular fashion trend in America. The online retailer examined Google search data to discover the most popular fashion items across the country based on the monthly search volume for several fashion trends in each state and found that the Western-inspired boots are the stand-out trend from Coachella for the second year in a row.

Celebrities including Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria Justice, Madison Pettis, Olivia Culpo and more style stars took on the trend for the event.

Ambrosia, for instance, paired her white Sonora Boots with matching white denim shorts and a bikini top. Justice also had a similar look, which she wore to the Revolve Festival that took place at Coachella. For her outfit, the actress opted for knee-high, hot pink metallic Western boots with shorts and a pink bikini.

Culpo, meanwhile, went full-on cowgirl for her appearance at the Revolve party. She wore a cowboy hat, classic daisy dukes, a cropped tee, Western belt, and cowboy boots detailed with a metal capped toe.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing the Sonora Boots White Santa Fe 90 Boots while out at Coachella. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Victoria Justice attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Madison Pettis attends Revolve Festival 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

Boohoo also reported that cowboy boots are the most searched-for fashion trend in 38 out of 50 states, with the term “cowboy boots” currently receiving 228,000 average monthly searches across America.

Plus, it wasn’t just celebrities donning the hot trend at Coachella. Festival-goers of all types chose Western influences for their street style, which ranged from outrageous sparkling outfits to barely-there ensembles. Take a look at this year’s bad fashion at Coachella.