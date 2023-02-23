Clark Hunt’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Styles Skinny Jeans & Peep-Toe Booties for USA-Brazil Soccer Game at SheBelieves Cup 2023

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chief CEO Clark Hunt, attended the soccer game between the United States and Brazil’s women’s national soccer team at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, yesterday. The U.S. team won against Brazil in a close 2-1 match, which was part of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup.

For the game, the former Miss Kansas wore the black and blue U.S. Nike jersey with “Champs 57” emblazoned on the back in large white block lettering. Hunt styled the jersey with a pair of skinny black jeans held up with a wide Gucci belt with a silver buckle sporting the brand’s interlocked Gs.

For accessories, Hunt went with a circular Apple watch with a wide, white strap, a white Cartier bangle bracelet, several layers of beaded bracelets and a large pair of silver hoop earrings.

To top off the otherwise lowkey look, Hunt styled her outfit with a pair of peep-toe booties that sported an impressive 3 to 4-inch heel.

Last week, Hunt was at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3. She donned a bright teal Versace minidress featuring long sleeves and cutout detailing made up of a high-shine fabric. As for footwear, she sported a pair of sparkling gold platform sandal heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching at least 5 inches in height.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

As a former beauty pageant contestant and Maxim cover girl, Hunt is certainly not afraid to step up to an occasion in a sky-high stiletto. In this way, Hunt and her mother Tavia Hunt are one and the same.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades