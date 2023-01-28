Claire Danes Wears Head to Toe Prada to Talk Going Viral on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Claire Danes appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that aired yesterday, clad in a smart ensemble and strappy footwear, all from Prada.

Claire Danes on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Her ultra-feminine ensemble consisted of a black-and-white sleeveless dress featuring a crisp white collar and zipper closure at the neck. The “Romeo & Juliette” actress wore all silver accessories, including a chain bracelet, chunky rings and diamond cuff earrings. Like usual, Danes wore her blond bobbed locks in a side swept style.

On her feet, Danes opted for black strappy sandal heels from Prada with winding straps and logo detailing. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black thin straps ran across the top of the “Homeland” star’s feet and around her ankles for a barely-there appearance that safely secured the style in place. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many celebrities, Danes included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle.

Danes’ shoe style is often sharp and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Rainmaker” actress regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in metallic and neutral tones by top brands, including Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Asics sneakers and flat Birkenstock sandals.

In the interview, Danes spoke about her kids’ reactions to expecting another baby, journaling with Jesse Eisenberg to prepare for their roles in “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” and her screaming scene that went viral. After the interview, Danes played a game called “Password” alongside fellow late-night talkshow guest Roman Reigns.

