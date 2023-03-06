City Girls’ Yung Miami Coordinates With JT in Daring Cutout Unitard & Thigh-High Boots for Rolling Loud Performance

The City Girls shut down the stage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this past weekend. Yung Miami and JT performed some of their chart-topping hits at the festival held at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Calif. on March 4.
The rap duo appeared onstage in matching dramatic feathered outfits. Yung Miami made a vibrant appearance in a nude unitard. The piece was streamlined with sparkling yellow accents and had a corseted bodice and cutouts on the shoulder.
As for glam, Miami parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. She rounded out the look with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.
Completing the “Caresha Please” podcast host was a pair of yellow thigh-high boots. The silhouette had a pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and sat atop a block heel.
Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.
When it comes to fashion, Miami continues to influence her fans and slay every single look she wears. The 28-year-old rap star never misses a moment to flex her style muscles, often stepping out in high-end couture pieces, striking silhouettes and vibrant numbers. As for footwear, the entertainer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, embellished mules, thigh-high boots, sleek sneakers and platform heels.
