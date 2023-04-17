City Girls’ Yung Miami & JT Go Edgy in Cutout Bikini Bottoms & Thigh-High Boots for Revolve Festival 2023 Performance

The City Girls gave monochromatic style an edgy upgrade for Revolve Festival 2023 on Sunday. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Yung Miami and JT were among a star-studded list of performers at the annual event. For the festival, the rap duo wore matching all-black outfits. Yung Miami’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve crop top. The piece was adorned with pearls and gave the illusion of a blazer as it included sharp lapels, a deep V-neckline and pointy shoulder pads.

(L-R) JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images

Yung Miami complemented her top with a plunging bralette and black bottoms that had daring cutouts throughout. To let her look do all of the talking, the “Caresha Please” podcast host simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

To amp up the glam factor, Miami styled her hair bone straight with bantu knots and blunt-cut bangs. As for makeup, the “Act Up” artist went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, both Miami and JT tied their outfits together with thigh-high boots. The leather silhouette included a triangular pointed toe and was set on a small stiletto heel.

(L-R) JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

