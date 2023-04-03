City Girls’ Yung Miami Laces Into Leather Thigh-High Boots & Studded Corset at Dreamville Music Festival 2023

The City Girls put an edgy spin on the lux leather trend while performing at Dreamville Music Festival 2023 in Raleigh, N.C., on April 1. The 2-day spring event is an annual celebration curated by Hip Hop superstar and Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole.

Yung Miami appeared onstage in matching brown leather outfits alongside JT. The “Act Up” artist wore a halter neck corset top and coordinating high-waist bikini-style bottoms. The top featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. Both pieces were outlined with silver stud embellishments.

(L-R) Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls perform during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 1, 2023 in Raleigh, N.C. CREDIT: WireImage

Miami amped up her wardrobe with a large diamond necklace and diamond stud earrings. The “Caresha Please” podcast host continued to her elevate her look with long, lustrous crimpy hair and soft neutral glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the rap duo tied their outfits together with brown lace-up thigh-high boots. The slip-on style ran up along the leg and featured streamlined crisscross straps throughout.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Yung Miami of City Girls performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 1, 2023 in Raleigh, N.C. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to fashion, Miami continues to influence her fans and slay every single look she wears. The 28-year-old rap star never misses a moment to flex her style muscles, often stepping out in high-end couture pieces, striking silhouettes and vibrant numbers. As for footwear, the entertainer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, embellished mules, thigh-high boots, sleek sneakers and platform heels.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style thigh-high boots in the gallery.