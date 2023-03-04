Ciara Wears Sheer Trend in See-Through White Lace Dress and Matching Pumps at Elie Saab Fall ’23 Show

Ciara attended Elie Saab’s fall 2023 show in Paris today.

Ciara attends the Elie Saab fall 2023 show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Exuding elegance, the “1, 2 Step” songstress stepped out in a daring all-white ensemble. Ciara’s look was comprised of a long sleeve maxi-length dress in a lacy see-through style worn overtop a matching white bodysuit for extra coverage. The sheer style also featured a plunging neckline with diamond shaped trim following a body-con bodice and a breezy skirt that swept the floor. The dress also had deep side pockets and bow detailing that hung from the bodice. The “Goodies” singer wore her hair in a sleek bob hairstyle parted down the middle. Ciara wore little to no visible accessories, letting her ensemble shine all on its own.

On her feet, the hitmaker opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt white pointed-toe pumps that made her look fully monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities.

A closer look at Ciara’s shoes. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

