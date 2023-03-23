Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Ciara took to TikTok to promote her new single, “Da Girls,” while a rainbow was shining in the background. The singer captioned the video, “You know the vibes are good when the rainbow comes out.” The song will be released on all streaming platforms on March 24.

The “Promise” singer wore a black crewneck sweater with white graphic lettering for the dance video. She paired the top with matching high-waisted sweatpants that featured a drawstring closure.

@ciara You know the vibes are good when the rainbow comes out 😎 🌈 ♬ original sound – Ciara

The singer showed off a new set of kicks sporting the coveted Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1s sneakers. The popular silhouette is covered in black leather with a contrasting Nike swoosh symbol colored in the jewelry brand’s signature teal hue. The low-top sneakers just released on March 7 and many stars like Cardi B, Lebron James, and Fat Joe have already been spotted wearing them.

Tiffany-blue Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” sneakers CREDIT: via Fight Club

We last saw Ciara at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards earlier this week. She stepped out in an all-black power suit which she paired with patent leather pointed-toe pumps.

Ciara at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for WWD

The “I Bet” singer is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Coach. The singer has become such a fashion icon that she is now spending most of her time working on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand’s NYFW debut. The line is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that have her own tomboy chic style.

