Ciara Shows Off Her Denim Thigh-High Boots With Edgy Optical Illusion Dress

Ciara had some fun modeling an eye-catching look for her followers on Instagram Monday.

In a new video of her dancing and posing, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker can be seen wearing a unique dress featuring an optical illusion design. At first glance, it looks as though she’s wearing a white T-shirt over a black long-sleeve top paired with high-waisted skinny jeans. However, it quickly becomes apparent that her outfit is actually a maxi dress designed to play tricks on the eyes.

The short video also shows the singer and entrepreneur sporting a pair of stiletto boots that she reveals to stretch over the knee while hiking up the skirt of her dress. The thigh-high style is crafted from dark denim, with white stitching and a pointed toe. The skinny heel appeared to measure over 4 inches high.

Ciara pulled the head-turning look together with gold bracelets on both wrists and white-rimmed sunglasses. “Had to tell the DJ to run it back,” she captioned the post.

Ciara attends the Baby2Baby Mother’s Day celebration presented By Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 5, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The 37-year-old’s latest post comes after she made a stylish appearance at the Baby2Baby Mother’s Day celebration on Saturday. She wore a chic all-black ensemble complete with edgy lug-sole combat boots for the occasion.

Ciara also attended the 2023 ACE awards last Wednesday night, where her brand picked up the Sustainability Award. The Grammy-winning artist co-founded House of LR&C with her football star husband, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and Christine Day. The couple started their company with the retail veteran — who served as CEO of Lululemon Athletica for six years — in 2020.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.