Ciara Shows Off Her Denim Thigh-High Boots With Edgy Optical Illusion Dress

Ciara had some fun modeling an eye-catching look for her followers on Instagram Monday.
In a new video of her dancing and posing, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker can be seen wearing a unique dress featuring an optical illusion design. At first glance, it looks as though she’s wearing a white T-shirt over a black long-sleeve top paired with high-waisted skinny jeans. However, it quickly becomes apparent that her outfit is actually a maxi dress designed to play tricks on the eyes.
The short video also shows the singer and entrepreneur sporting a pair of stiletto boots that she reveals to stretch over the knee while hiking up the skirt of her dress. The thigh-high style is crafted from dark denim, with white stitching and a pointed toe. The skinny heel appeared to measure over 4 inches high.
Ciara pulled the head-turning look together with gold bracelets on both wrists and white-rimmed sunglasses. “Had to tell the DJ to run it back,” she captioned the post.
The 37-year-old’s latest post comes after she made a stylish appearance at the Baby2Baby Mother’s Day celebration on Saturday. She wore a chic all-black ensemble complete with edgy lug-sole combat boots for the occasion.
Ciara also attended the 2023 ACE awards last Wednesday night, where her brand picked up the Sustainability Award. The Grammy-winning artist co-founded House of LR&C with her football star husband, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and Christine Day. The couple started their company with the retail veteran — who served as CEO of Lululemon Athletica for six years — in 2020.
