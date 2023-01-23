Ciara Masters Night-Out Style in Daring Sheer Skirt, Cutout Bodysuit & 5-Inch Stiletto Heels

Ciara mastered night-out style in her latest Instagram post.

The singer looked confident as she strutted to her car in a daring all-black ensemble, as seen in the video set to Lil Baby’s “Frozen.” Ciara wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a racerback and a halter neckline. She paired the one piece with a sheer maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit along the side.

Ciara accessorized with an array of gold bangles and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a sleek style cascading down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a nude eye and a red lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black lace-up sandals. The barely-there heels featured a pointed toe and a strappy design around the ankle. The sandals added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 5 inches tall. Ciara often gravitates towards similar footwear styles from top labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman.

We last saw Ciara celebrating her husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson’s win against the Chargers earlier this month. She was wearing an all-white sweatsuit with Nike Air Force 1s with her kids who were all matching in Denver Broncos jerseys with athletic pants.

Ciara is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Coach. The singer has become such a fashion icon that she is now spending most of her time working on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand’s NYFW debut. The line is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that have her own tomboy chic style.

