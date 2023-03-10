Ciara Coordinates With Husband Russell Wilson in Sheer Dress & Sleek Boots at Hollywood Beauty Awards 2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pulled up to the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 09, in Los Angeles, serving coordinated couple style.

The “Level Up” singer made a case for monochromatic dressing in head-to-toe chocolate hues. Ciara centered her look around a double-breasted leather trench coat from Saint Laurent featuring a notched lapel, a storm patch on the back, belted waist and straps on the wrists. She layered the lambskin number over a sheer dress.

Ciara attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at Taglyan Complex on March 09, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To make room for her gleaming makeup look, Ciara slicked her hair back in an edgy bob and coupled the look with large pendulous earrings

Ciara brought the monochromatic effect down to her feet with brown knee-high boots. The leather-coated pair hoisted her look by at least 3 inches. The design included a rounded toe and stiletto heel, only spotlighting the timeless silhouette.

Related Ciara Brings the Drama in Sheer Dress With Fuzzy Coat & Bucked Heels to Dundas' Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Ciara Poses in Roger Vivier Boots Straight From the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Ciara Wears Sheer Trend in See-Through White Lace Dress and Matching Pumps at Elie Saab Fall '23 Show

Meanwhile, Wilson donned a checkered plaid suit also in brown, paired with a black turtleneck shirt and black brown boots.

Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at Taglyan Complex on March 09, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits, and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more.

The 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, honors the architects of beauty. This year’s HBAs took place at the Taglyan in Los Angeles. The event recognizes talent in hair, makeup, photography, and styling for film, TV, music, the red carpet, editorial, and special honorees. All proceeds will benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center, a unique nonprofit organization that benefits the community by providing educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals.

PHOTOS: Roger Vivier’s Fall 2023 Presentation With Ciara, Nicole Ari Parker & More