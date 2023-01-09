Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Cozy Game Day Style & Nike Sneakers With Her Kids

Ciara and her children appeared in cozy style to cheer on her husband Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos game on Sunday. The NFL team, which Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Chargers 31-28.

Ciara uploaded a boomerang-style video on Instagram with her three children — Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson — as they showed support for Wilson on the football field.

“Football is Family,” Ciara captioned the post along with a football and red heart emoji.

The group appears all smiles in the quick clip and dressed in game day attire. Ciara chose to serve a monochromatic moment for the occasion. The Grammy-nominated singer sported an all-white sweatsuit as she kneeled on the ground and lifted her son Win in the air. Her ensemble consisted of a pullover hoodie that was decorated with the Broncos team colors and coordinating white sweatpants.

The “Better Thangs” musician simply accessorized with tinted sunglasses and styled her hair in passion twists. Completing Ciara’s look was the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker. The iconic Nike Air Force 1 sole sports embedded Nike Air cushioning and crenellations along the tread that frame a star-studded bumper toe. Nike’s detailing keeps the look simple and timeless on an ’80s-throwback sneaker reissued with solid colors and a cool, low-cut profile.

Ciara and Wilson’s kids were all matching, wearing Denver Broncos jerseys with athletic pants. Future, Sienna and Win each completed their looks with white Nike sneakers.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

