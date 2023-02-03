Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event

You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards.

Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her.

Ciara attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th Grammy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2 Step” musician accessorized with a gold cuff bracelet that covered her hand and created a rippling effect throughout her forearm.

Ciara added a bold pop of color to her look with red pointy nails. She swapped her usual caramel tresses for wavy platinum blond hair that was slicked down and curled on the side. For glam, she went with a smokey eye and a neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the length of Ciara’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise she completed her wardrobe with strappy sandals, sleek pumps or sky-high heels.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

