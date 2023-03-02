Ciara Models Bomber Jacket Dress & Knee-High Boots at Off-White’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Ciara put an edgy twist on monochromatic style for Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week today. The Grammy-nominated singer joined a star-studded front row, which included Lori Harvey, Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jared Leto.

Ciara was dressed in all-black attire for the high-fashion affair. The “Better Thangs” songstress wore a bomber jacket minidress by Off-White. The style featured a plunging silhouette.

Ciara attends Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

Sticking to a casual vibe, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker accessorized with a beanie hat and dark shades. Ciara styled her hair in two long braided ponytails and rounded out the look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the songwriter tied her outfit together with knee-high leather boots also by Off-White. The silhouette had a square toe, zipper detailing on the insole and sat atop a chunky heel.

A closer look at Ciara’s knee-high boots at the Off-White Paris Fashion Week runway show on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

(L-R) Ciara Lori Harvey, Jodie Tuner-Smith, Tessa Thompson, and Jared Leto attend Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

