Ciara Slips Into MSCHF’s Big Red Boots & Graphic Michael Jackson T-Shirt

Ciara is the latest star to sport MSCHF’s Astro Boy-Inspired Red Boots.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer uploaded an Instagram Reel previewing a new song. Though she has yet to confirm the title of the tune, the video sees Ciara mouthing the lyrics in the mirror and dancing in MSCHF’s new viral footwear.

“Positive Affirmations. Speaking life into myself!” Ciara wrote under the post.

Images have begun to circulate of several stars styling MSCHF’s latest creation, a pair of cartoonishly large red boots supposedly inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy. The stompers, called the Big Red Boot, released on Feb. 16 on mschf.com and MSCHF’s sneakers app and retailed for $350.

MSCHF’s “Big Red Boot.” CREDIT: via MSCHF

The shoes immediately sold out on the sneaker app following their release. However, they are currently available to purchase on resale websites like StockX.

The Big Red Boots are made of TPU, which is what many phone cases are made of, rubber, and an EVA foam outsole and a midsole. EVA is the same material that Crocs are made of.

In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots.”

Ciara paired the Big Red Boots with black and white striped socks and a Michael Jackson graphic T-shirt. Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “Better Thangs” songstress accessorized with dark sunglasses, layered chains and a few midi rings. She parted her curly caramel tresses on the side and rounded out her wardrobe with a fresh face no makeup look.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

