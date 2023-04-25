Ciara Gets Daring in Sheer Corset Dress With Double Slit & Spiked Heels at Mônot Dinner

Ciara stepped out in fierce fashion for the Mônot dinner at Chateau Marmont on April 23. Designer Eli Mizrahi hosted the event to celebrate the 7th annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Ciara looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a black off-the-shoulder dress by the luxury label. The Grammy-nominated singer’s gown featured a plunging neckline, a sheer corseted bodice and a double thigh-high slit.

To let her look speak for itself, the “Goodies” musician opted for minimal accessories. Ciara parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it in loose waves. As for glam, she went with soft eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Rounding out Ciara’s look was a pair of strappy sandals. The slip-on style laced tightly around her ankle and was set on a thin spiked stiletto heel.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

Mônot designer Eli Mizrahi hosted an intimate dinner at the Chateau Marmont on April 23. The event celebrated the 7th annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where Mizrahi received the Emerging Brand of the Year Award. Hollywood’s biggest names joined Mizrahi to celebrate including Demi Lovato, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Lyonne, Dove Cameron, Zoey Deutch, City Girls JT and Normani.

