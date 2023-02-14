Ciara Shows Off Her Catwalk in White Slit Miniskirt & Strappy Sandals

Ciara was a vision in white for her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a video of herself showing off her outfit as she dines in a restaurant.

Set to Ice Spice’s, “Bikini Bottom” the new Reel sees Ciara strutting and posing with a cocktail in her hand before blowing a kiss into the camera.

“How can I lose if I’m already chose,” Ciara captioned the post along with a white heart emoji.

The “Better Thangs” songstress looked stunning in a white mini ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a crisp white shirt that had a plunging deep V-neckline and billowy sleeves. Ciara complemented the top with a miniskirt that featured a thick waistband and a daring thigh-high side slit.

To place more emphasis on her look, Ciara opted for minimal accessories and simply added diamond stud earrings. She styled her caramel tresses curly and rounded out the look with soft, glittery eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker completed her wardrobe with white strappy sandals. The silhouette had thin straps that wrapped around her ankle, a pointy outsole and was set on a stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Ciara attends the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.