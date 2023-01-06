Ciara Makes Wild Statement in Leopard Print Bodycon Dress & Poses Barefoot

You can always count on Ciara to make a fierce fashion statement. The Grammy-nominated singer did just that in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the “Better Thangs” songstress uploaded a new Reel on the social media site, which sees her modeling a form-fitting leopard print dress. Set to N.E.R.D.’s “Rockstar,” the video sees Ciara lounging around on a white couch and striking model-worthy poses through a series of snapshots.

Ciara simply captioned the post with a rocker and leopard emoji.

When it came to the outfit, the leopard print piece featured a round neckline and long sleeves. The garment also had a fitted bodice and an almost ankle-length skirt. To amp up her look, the LITA by Ciara designer accessorized with several gold bangle bracelets and a slew of layered gold necklaces.

The “1,2 Step” artist swapped her usual long caramel wavy tresses for twists, which were parted in the middle and accentuated down her back. To color coordinate with her dress, Ciara opted for dewy glam with a subtle smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

Related Kendall Jenner & Lauren Perez Get 'Sweaty With the Girls' for 30th Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou, Justine Skye and Emma Chamberlin in Versatile Sneakers Anna Kendrick Sparkles in LBD With Dramatic Fringe & Pointy Pumps on 'Jimmy Kimmel' Hillary Clinton Dons Monochromatic Style in Wool Coat With Trousers & Sharp Ankle Boots

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Ciara decided to go shoeless. In the photos, she models the animal print piece barefoot. For footwear, the songwriter and entrepreneur typically gravitates towards daring, strappy styles with tall heels from labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She also favors boots by Prada and Lesilla. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in Converse sneakers or Air Jordan 1’s.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.