Ciara Pays Tribute to Gigi Bryant in Nike Jersey & Kobe 4 Protro ‘Mambacita’ Sneakers at Knicks Basketball Game With Son Future

Ciara paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, at the New York Knicks vs. the Miami Heat basketball game on Wednesday night. The Grammy-nominated singer attended the NBA playoff game with her eldest son Future Zahir Wilburn. The New York Knicks beat Miami Heat 112-103 at Madison Square Garden.

Ciara sat courtside in full Mamba attire. The “Better Thangs” songstress sported a white Nike Mamba jersey that was emblazoned with the number 2 at the center, which was Gigi’s basketball number. She paired the jersey with a sheer long-sleeve shirt and white cargo pants.

(L-R) Ciara and her son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the New York Knicks vs. the Miami Heat basketball game at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: NY Knicks/MSG Sports

Ciara attends the New York Knicks vs. the Miami Heat basketball game at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: NY Knicks/MSG Sports

Ciara accessorized her look with several layered gold chains and a collection of bangle bracelets. The “1, 2 Step” musician styled her dark brown tresses in voluminous curls and opted for soft makeup.

Ciara’s son Future also sported a Nike outfit. His wardrobe consisted of a hoodie with coordinating shorts and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

(L-R) Ciara and her son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the New York Knicks vs. the Miami Heat basketball game at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: NY Knicks/MSG Sports

Completing Ciara’s look was the Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘Mambacita’ sneakers. The Kobe 4 Protro ‘Mambacita‘ honors Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and celebrates her competitive, joyful and curious gameplay. The gingham around the heel pays tribute to the flannel shirts that Gigi frequently wore around her waist. The Swoosh on the outsole is red, nodding to the red bow Gigi wore in her hair for school pictures.

Personal touches, like Gigi’s name on the heel and shoelace tips, remind you to go beyond the game with audacious conviction, while the Mambacita heart and wings on the insole let you carry Gigi’s passion for sports into the future.

Ciara attends the New York Knicks vs. the Miami Heat basketball game at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: NY Knicks/MSG Sports

When it comes to fashion, Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

