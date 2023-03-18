Ciara Wears Slouchy Sweater Dress and Metallic Knee-High Boots, Walks in Slow Motion to Beyonce

Ciara shared a slo-mo video of her model walking to Beyonce’s “Church Girl” dressed in a striking ensemble on Instagram yesterday.

The hitmaker wore a slouchy light gray sweater maxi dress made of a chunky knit in a mock-neck style worn with a coordinating oversized bolero. Both the dress and outerwear had a slouchy relaxed quality that made the songstress look effortlessly cool. The bolero was cinched at the back, diversifying the silhouette. Along with all the gray pieces, Ciara wore white gloves that traveled up the arms which she wore with chunky black sunglasses. As for her hair, the performer styled her dark tresses down in a short sharp bob.

When it came down to footwear, Ciara sported silver metallic knee-high boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into stiletto heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches in height.

The heel height certainly made the “Get Up” songstress much taller, while streamlining her mostly monochrome silhouette. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The high-shine shoes made for a statement-making addition to Ciara’s outfit, breaking up all the gray tones nicely.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

