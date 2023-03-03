Ciara Elevates Sparkling Sheer Dress With 5-Inch Heels at Giambattista Valli’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

After hitting Off-White’s runway show, Ciara made her way to Giambattista Valli during Paris Fashion Week. The Grammy-nominated singer joined Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor and more at the brand’s fall 2023 show.

Coara wore a sheer black dress that was covered in crystals to the event with a strapless bodysuit layered underneath. The garment also featured cap sleeves that wrapped around her neck and a mermaid-like skirt.

Ciara attends the Giambattista Valli Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The singer slipped into a pair of black peep-toe heels to round out her look. She wore strappy sandals with a thick platform base and a heel that reached at least 5 inches.

Fan Bingbing, Ciara, Maddie Ziegler and Derek Blasberg attend the Giambattista Valli Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

