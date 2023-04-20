×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ciara Amps Up Boxy Suit With Lug Sole Boots for Fear of God Fashion Show

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Ciara
2005
2005
2005
2006
View Gallery 28 Images

Ciara put an edgy flair on sharp suiting for the Fear of God fashion show on Wednesday night.

Jerry Lorenzo held his first-ever runway presentation for the luxury fashion label at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The invite-only event turned into a star-studded affair as several celebrities flocked to the amphitheater to get a preview of the brand’s eighth collection.

Ciara stepped out in sophisticated style for the occasion, taking to Instagram to give her fans an up-close look at her outfit. The Grammy-nominated singer donned a full black menswear-inspired suit that included a boxy blazer that was layered with a button-down shirt and high-waist trousers.

Related

Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Edgy Spin on Power Suit With Leather Boots for Fear of God Fashion Show

Ciara Plays Basketball With Lola Brooke & Lady London in Furry Blue Slippers

Ciara Pours Money From a Birkin Bag in a Bathrobe & Barefoot for 'Da Girls' BTS

Committing to a monochromatic style moment, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker accessorized with sleek square Prada sunglasses and leather gloves. Ciara sported a blunt-cut bob that was swept behind her ears and flipped up on the ends. Her makeup was just as sharp and included winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

To boost her ensemble, Ciara slipped into a pair of lug-sole boots. The chunky silhouette had a smooth finish with a round toe and ridged heel for greater traction and comfort.

Lug sole boots have become a top trend due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles, a thicker take on combat boots’ original ridged soles.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:
This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad