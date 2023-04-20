Ciara Amps Up Boxy Suit With Lug Sole Boots for Fear of God Fashion Show

Ciara put an edgy flair on sharp suiting for the Fear of God fashion show on Wednesday night.

Jerry Lorenzo held his first-ever runway presentation for the luxury fashion label at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The invite-only event turned into a star-studded affair as several celebrities flocked to the amphitheater to get a preview of the brand’s eighth collection.

Ciara stepped out in sophisticated style for the occasion, taking to Instagram to give her fans an up-close look at her outfit. The Grammy-nominated singer donned a full black menswear-inspired suit that included a boxy blazer that was layered with a button-down shirt and high-waist trousers.

Committing to a monochromatic style moment, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker accessorized with sleek square Prada sunglasses and leather gloves. Ciara sported a blunt-cut bob that was swept behind her ears and flipped up on the ends. Her makeup was just as sharp and included winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

To boost her ensemble, Ciara slipped into a pair of lug-sole boots. The chunky silhouette had a smooth finish with a round toe and ridged heel for greater traction and comfort.

Lug sole boots have become a top trend due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles, a thicker take on combat boots’ original ridged soles.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.

