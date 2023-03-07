Ciara Brings the Drama in Sheer Dress With Fuzzy Coat & Bucked Heels to Dundas’ Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Ciara has been taking over Paris Fashion Week, this time continuing her chic style streak at Dundas’ fall 2023 fashion show. The Grammy-nominated singer put her own edgy twist on monochromatic style for the occasion.

Dressed in all-black attire, Ciara wore a sheer floor-length gown that featured a high neck design, ruffled detailing on the sleeves and a dramatic train. She complemented the sparkling piece with a plunging bralette and high-waist bikini bottoms.

Ciara attends the Dundas fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Ciara attends the Dundas fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of glam to her wardrobe, the “Better Thangs” songstress completed her look with a black fuzzy coat. Ciara debuted a new hairstyle at the event — a dark blunt cut bob that was parted in the middle and slightly curled on the ends. As for makeup, the “1, 2 Step” musician went with a subtle smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Related Sarah Paulson Zips Into Supersized Jacket, Lace Leggings & Classic Booties at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 PFW Show Ana de Armas Layers Leather Dress With Chic Boots at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Fashion Show Chlöe Grace Gets Edgy in Belt-Printed Shorts Suit & Flower-Heeled Boots for Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 PFW Show

Completing Ciara’s look was a set of pointed-toe heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath her dress and seemingly included a triangular pointed-toe, buckled detailing on the outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Ciara attends the Dundas fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.