Ciara Creates Tube Top & Miniskirt Out of Cargo Pants to Match Thigh-High Boots With Belt Buckles

Ciara is revealing one of her hidden talents. On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer took uploaded a video, which sees her sporting an edgy ensemble that she made on her own.

“Y’all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos! Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants. I’m feelin it. This the stuff I would do as a little kid, but I can’t show the back,” Ciara wrote under the post.

The “Better Thangs” songstress showed off her fashion design skills by turning an ordinary pair of tan cargo pants into a fashionable outfit. Ciara’s look included a strapless bandeau top with a coordinating miniskirt. The skirt included small square pockets, side pleats and fringe accents that hung from the hem.

The “Level Up” hitmaker accessorized her look with a suede bucket hat and gold choker chain necklace. She styled her caramel tresses straight and rounded out the look with soft neutral makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped into Calechie’s Kyre Desert Boots. The thigh-high boots had an elongated, triangular pointed toe that was accented with studs, belt buckets that ran up along the leg and sat atop a thin silver stiletto heel.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.