Ciara Poses on Hotel Bed in Bodysuit & 6-Inch Heels To Promote ‘Da Girls’ Single

After stepping out in daring style for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, Ciara made yet another bold fashion statement while promoting her new single, “Da Girls,” on Instagram.

The Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her standing on the bed of a hotel room, holding a telephone up against her ear. The room featured plush pillows, a tall headboard and a small nightstand.

In the first photo, the “Better Thang” songstress poses in a black bodysuit. The one-piece garment included thick straps and a scoop neckline. The second picture sees Ciara standing in the middle of a bathroom in a white fringe sweatshirt that is emblazoned with the letter C at the center.

To amp up her ensemble, the Lita by Ciara founder accessorized with oversized dark futuristic shades. She parted her blunt cut bob on the side and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a glossy pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “1,2 Step” musician gave her wardrobe a towering boost with a set of black platform heels. The silhouette had a large buckle around the ankle, a chunky outsole and sat atop a thick, triangular heel of 6 inches.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage,

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

