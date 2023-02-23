Ciara Models Red Bikini Barefoot With Tinted Sunglasses for Empowering Message

Ciara came through with an empowering message for her fans. On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a beautiful selfie on Instagram.

“If it don’t bring me joy. I don’t want it,” Ciara captioned the post along with a sunshine emoji.

The new image sees the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker posing on the floor under a bright, sunny sky. Ciara looked refreshed as she relaxed in a dark red bikini. The set included a plunging top with thick straps and matching high-waist bottoms.

To amp up her look, Ciara accessorized with tinted square sunglasses and a silver pendant necklace. As for glam, the “Better Thangs” songstress opted for a fresh face no makeup look. She swept her curly, caramel tresses on the side and let the long tresses cascade on her shoulders.

When it came down to the shoes, Ciara decided to go barefoot to sunbathe. However, the songwriter and entrepreneur typically gravitates towards daring, strappy styles with tall heels from labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She also favors boots by Prada and Lesilla. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in Converse sneakers or Air Jordan 1’s.

Ciara recently went viral on social media after she uploaded a video of herself previewing her new song. While her fans were excited to hear new music, they couldn’t help but notice that she was dancing in MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

