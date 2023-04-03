Ciara Poses in Rick Owens Zip Pants & Stiletto Heels to Celebrate OAM by Ciara Dermstore Launch

Ciara posted new videos on Instagram celebrating the launch of her skincare line OAM by Ciara on Dermstore. The musician and now beauty entrepreneur partnered with the online beauty store to celebrate the news with top beauty influencers last night in West Hollywood, Calif.

The fashion and beauty mogul went for a rock ‘n roll look wearing an ACDC graphic black t-shirt combined with a pair of Rick Owens flared trousers also in black that featured zippers on the front of the legs and all the way to the back.

As for beauty, the multifaceted star rocked a short blond bob and completed the look accessorizing it with heavy sets of gold bracelets on both arms and layered gold necklaces.

When it came to footwear, “the Goodies” singer finished the look with a pair of pointed-toe patent leather pumps in black. Although the length of her pants didn’t allow for a detailed look of the style, from the videos and photos she posted on Instagram it seems like they featured a thin stiletto heel at least 5 inches high.

Ciara at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for WWD

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently works with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly who also dresses Hollywood A-listers like Meghan Fox, Winnie Harlow and many more, tends to wear gowns, dresses and bodysuits that feature bold prints, daring textures and popping colors from brands like Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, Giambattista Valli and more.

Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

