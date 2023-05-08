Ciara Slips Into Sleek Leather Leggings & Combat Boots for Baby2Baby Mother’s Day Celebration

Ciara served sleek style at the Baby2Baby Mother’s Day celebration on May 5. The Grammy-nominated singer was among the star-studded guest list, which included Miranda Kerr, Rachel Zoe and Sawyer Patricof.
Ciara gave monochromatic style an edgy twist for the occasion held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. The R&B songstress donned a black turtleneck midi dress. She layered the piece over leather leggings. To further elevate her ensemble, Ciara accessorized with a collection of statement bangle bracelets.
Ciara styled her hair in long beach waves and let tapered bangs frame her face. As for glam, the “1, 2 Step” musician went with neutral makeup and a glossy pout.
Rounding out Ciara’s look was a pair of platform combat boots. The leather silhouette had a chunky round toe, rigged outsole, laced up to the top and was set on a square heel.
Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.
When it comes to fashion, Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.
