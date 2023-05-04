Ciara Gives Power Dressing an Edgy Upgrade in Lita by Ciara Hoodie With Baggy Trousers & Heels at ACE Awards 2023

Ciara gave sharp suiting an edgy upgrade for the 2023 ACE Awards in New York last night. The singer and actress was one of the honorees at the event receiving the Sustainability Award for her clothing line Lita By Ciara.

For the event held at Cipriani 42nd Street, the Grammy-nominated artist donned an oversized charcoal leather suit. Ciara’s outfit consisted of a boxy blazer with coordinating wide-leg baggy pants. She complemented the ensemble with a black recycled cashmere hoodie from Lita by Ciara’s fall 2021 collection.

Committing to a sleek style statement, the “1, 2 Step” musician wore her hair bone straight and opted for minimal accessories, simply adding a few midi rings. As for glam, she went with soft neutral makeup and a glossy pout.

Unfortunately, Ciara’s footwear was not visible beneath her pants. However it is likely that she tied her wardrobe together with a daring shoe style like strappy sandals, sky-high platforms or tall boots.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. The entertainer tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite.

The ACE Awards honors the work of individuals, institutions and programs that commit to diversifying the ranks of higher education leadership and generating creative campus innovation. The event was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on May 3. Wolverine was named as Brand of the Year in honor of their 140th anniversary, additional honorees include Julianne Hough as Style Ambassador, Alexis Bittar for Brand Innovation, Dee Ocleppo for Emerging Designer, Echo New York for Legacy, Fashionphile for Retail Innovation, Judith Leiber Couture with the Hall of Fame and Mickey Drexler as Visionary.

