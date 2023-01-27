Christine Quinn Gets Daring in Black Corset & Strappy Sandals at Mugler’s Haute Couture Show

Christine Quinn went bold for Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show. The “Selling Sunset” star sat front row alongside former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Lisa Rinna and singer Charli XCX at the event yesterday.

Quinn dressed in a confection of straps and suspenders, framing the outfit in the most elegant of ways. She layered a structured long-sleeve blazer with pronounced shoulder pads and daring openings on top of a sheer corset top complete with intricate boning.

Christine Quinn attends the Mugler Fall Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show at Grande Halle de La Villette, as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, in Paris.

Quinn paired the tops with black paneled bottoms that created the ultimate illusion. To top it off, she donned a luxurious overcoat with fur sleeves that she wore around her arms.

On her feet, she selected timeless patent leather strappy sandals that flaunt a t-strap vamp silhouette. This style only enhances the foot’s natural shape, featuring a cutout at the counter. Other features include an open-toe rounded heel and adjustable ankle strap.

Christine Quinn attends the Mugler Fall Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show at Grande Halle de La Villette, as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Thierry Mugler

The “How To Be a Boss B*tch” author prefers heaven-grazing footwear from brands like Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman. During her time in Paris this week, she strapped on a pair of black and gold structured heels to the Schiaparelli show, while she selected bold strappy pumps for the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show, proving that her footwear game is one watch. Her stylist Emily Tighe curates many of the television personality’s dramatic looks, like her outfit for the British Fashion Awards, which featured a corset gown and 6-inch heels.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations were held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

