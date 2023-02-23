Christina Ricci Elevates Shearling Coat With Neon Green Platforms at Fendi’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Christina Ricci attended Fendi’s fall 2023 show yesterday during Milan Fashion Week. Sat front row, Ricci made a style statement, outfitted in neutrals with neon footwear, all pieces likely from Fendi.

The “Casper” star sported a long shearling camel coat that was belted, the outerwear featuring the Italian brand’s moniker embossed in a vertical line going down the front. Underneath, Ricci wore what appeared to be a seafoam green collared dress made of a slightly iridescent and sheer fabric hidden underneath her coat.

Christina Ricci attends the Fendi fashion show on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

The celebrated thespian toted a tan shoulder bag with gold hardware and buckle detailing. Ricci rounded out the look with gilded accessories and wore her hair up with fringy front-facing bangs.

Reaching new heights, Ricci sported a daring pair of neon green peep-toe platform wedges that added a major boost to the “Wednesday” actress’ look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps and rounded toes. The platform pair was worn alongside sheer white tights.

A closer look at Christina Ricci’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Christina Ricci attends the Fendi fashion show on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. The week notably marks the final transitional Gucci show after Sabato De Sarno’s appointment as the brand’s creative director in January.

