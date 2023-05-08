Christina Milian Serves Red-Hot Style in Cutout Minidress & Leg-Climbing Sandals at Shein’s Mother’s Day Influencer Lunch

Christina Milian served red-hot summer style at Shein’s Mother’s Day Influencer Lunch on Sunday. The actress and singer looked stunning for the event held at Great White restaurant in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, the “Dip It Low” musician wore a red printed sleeveless minidress. The soft garment included a thick turtleneck with side cutouts on the bodice and a form-fitting skirt.

Christina Milian attends the Shein influencer Mother’s Day lunch at Great White restaurant on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Christina Milian attends the Shein influencer Mother’s Day lunch at Great White restaurant on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

To further elevate her ensemble, Milian accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet and a small, square multicolored clutch. The “Resort to Love” star was styled curly and she opted for neutral glam with a glossy pout.

Completing Milian’s outfit was a pair of brown strappy sandals. The style laced tightly around her calves and had a circle design on the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Related Kim Kardashian Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Marc Jacobs x Fendi Denim Slit Skirt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Joins Puppy Class in Floral Blouse & Wedges at Big Help Out After Coronation Ciara Slips Into Sleek Leather Leggings & Combat Boots for Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration

A closer look at Christina Milian’s strappy sandals at the Shein Mother’s Day Influencer Lunch on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Strappy sandals are having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Christina Milian attends the Shein influencer Mother’s Day lunch at Great White restaurant on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. She has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with thigh-high boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.