Christina Milian Pops in Purple Boots & Bodycon Dress at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Christina Milian gave her sleek style an edgy boost for Revolve Festival 2023 on April 16. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Milian looked ultra-chic for the event, appearing on the scene in a strapless black dress. The summer staple piece featured a square neckline, form-fitting bodice and subtle ruched accents throughout.

Christina Milian attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

Christina Milian attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking things up a notch, the “Dip It Low” singer added gold dangling swirl earrings and a thick arm cuff bracelet. To combat the warm desert temperatures, Milian opted for a fresh face no makeup look and slicked her hair back into a bun.

Adding a pop of color to her ensemble, the “Resort to Love” actress slipped into a pair of purple platform boots. The striking style had a chunky round rugged outsole, zipper detailing on the inner sole and sat atop a thick block heel.

A closer look at Christina Milian’s purple platform boots at Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Christina Milian attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

