Christina Milian Makes a Case for Ruffles in Minidress & Strappy Sandals at Macro’s Pre-Oscars Party

Christina Milian was among the stylish celebrities that stepped out for the fifth annual Macro pre-Oscars party at Mother Wolf in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday night.

The Grammy-nominated artist — who was spotted dancing and posing for photos with Karrueche Tran and “Glee” alum Amber Riley — donned a glamorous look for the bash in honor of this Sunday’s 2023 Oscars.

Milian chose an eye-catching minidress featuring tiers of frilly, blue-gray ruffles and a fishnet material covered in multicolored gems throughout that glimmered as she moved. She pulled the flashy look together with dangly earrings, some rings and a blue bag.

Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran attend Macro’s fifth annual pre-Oscars party on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Bryon Javar, a celebrity stylist known for working with “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson — captured Milian dancing on his Instagram story. In the short clip, the “Dip It Low” hitmaker could be seen sporting a pair of strappy sandals. The style appeared to be pink and designed with three slender straps, plus a skinny stiletto heel measuring approximately 3 inches tall.

Milian took to Instagram today to share some footage from the event, providing an exclusive inside look while also showing off her chic getup. “More gr8 memories made last night @Staymacro Pre-Oscar Party. #GirlsNight,” she captioned the post.

The singer and actress, who rose to fame in the early aughts, has become known for her eclectic sense of style over the years. The Fashion Nova collaborator isn’t afraid to take a sartorial risk when it comes to her fashion choices and on the red carpet, she typically wears sandals and pumps from luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Milian tends to favor sleek boots as well as colorful and embellished styles.