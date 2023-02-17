Christina Milian Slips On Chunky Sneakers & Baggy Cargo Pants for Los Angeles Lakers Game With Husband Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora were a casually coordinated duo at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. Milian made a fashionable appearance in the stands alongside Pokora at the Crypto.com Arena.
Milian gave a street-style ensemble an edgy twist for the date night. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress sported a graphic printed bomber jacket. Underneath, she wore a plunging, knitted tank top and baggy acid-wash cargo pants.
To amp up her look, the “Dip It Low” singer accessorized the look with thin hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a slew of midi rings. As for glam, Milian slicked her curly tresses back into a ponytail and opted for soft makeup.
When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed her look with a pair of cream sneakers.
Pokora was dressed in all-black attire. The French R&B singer donned a black leather jacket with a simple T-shirt and trousers. On his feet was pair of black lug-sole boots.
When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. She has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with thigh-high boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.
