Christina Milian Slips On Chunky Sneakers & Baggy Cargo Pants for Los Angeles Lakers Game With Husband Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora were a casually coordinated duo at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. Milian made a fashionable appearance in the stands alongside Pokora at the Crypto.com Arena.

Milian gave a street-style ensemble an edgy twist for the date night. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress sported a graphic printed bomber jacket. Underneath, she wore a plunging, knitted tank top and baggy acid-wash cargo pants.

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora attend the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up her look, the “Dip It Low” singer accessorized the look with thin hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a slew of midi rings. As for glam, Milian slicked her curly tresses back into a ponytail and opted for soft makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed her look with a pair of cream sneakers.

A closer look at Christina Milian’s sneakers and her husband Matt Pokora’s boots at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pokora was dressed in all-black attire. The French R&B singer donned a black leather jacket with a simple T-shirt and trousers. On his feet was pair of black lug-sole boots.

Christina Milian and her husband Matt Pokora attend the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. She has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with thigh-high boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.

