Christina Milian Elevates Pencil Skirt With Dramatic Feather Top & Platform Sandals at JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

Christina Milian served chic sophisticated style at Jennifer Lopez’s JLO Jennifer Lopez new Revolve shoe collection in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18. The “Dip It Low” singer joined a star-studded guest list that included Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Tiffany Haddish.

For the celebration, Milian wore a plunging black top that gave the illusion of a blazer due to its shiny lapels, curved hemline and contoured bodice. The piece was also outlined with dramatic feather accents. She teamed the garment with a black form-fitting pencil skirt.

Christina Milian attends JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Revolve

When it came down to the shoes, the “Resort to Love” actress’ gave her look a boost with a pair of platform sandals. The silhouette featured a chunky outsole and a stacked rectangle heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

A closer look at Christina Milian’s platform sandals at the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Revolve

When it comes to fashion, Milian is known for having a bold, fun and eclectic sense of style. She has consistently shared her impressive fashion sense for more than two decades. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes floral prints, edgy statement pieces, textured suits and vibrant two-piece sets. On the footwear front, Milian likes to compliment her fits with thigh-high boots, pointy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Christina Milian at the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Revolve

Lopez’s soirée was held the same day as the launch of her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection drop. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

