Christina Aguilera Blooms in Rose-Heeled Boots to Celebrate ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Aguilera was sharply outfitted to celebrate “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Saturday night. The occasion found the singer playing arcade games and painting pictures with her family and friends at a special screening hosted by Universal Studios.

For the occasion, Aguilera wore a casually edgy ensemble. As seen on Instagram, the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer’s outfit featured a white bodysuit, layered with ripped high-waisted jeans. Her attire was complete with a red leather jacket, which featured silver front buttons and an attached waist belt.

Aguilera accessorized her outfit with a silver ring, choker and pendant necklace, as well as reflective black sunglasses. For a thematic spin, she also paired her look with a rounded red hat that featured an “M” logo, as well as a blue leather belt bag — each referencing the Mario character’s own signature colors.

The singer completed her look by slipping into a pair of heeled boots from Loewe. Her $1,095 style featured smooth black leather uppers, finished with a pointed toe. The style was complete with 4-inch heels shaped like upside-down red roses, bringing the pair a surrealist spin.

Related Nicki Minaj Gets Daring in Latex Cutout Dress & Loewe Pink Pumps With Kim Petras for 'Alone' Karol G Poses in Lace-Up Wedges for Loewe's Paula's Ibiza 2023 Campaign Christina Aguilera Embraces Sheer Trend in Tiger-Paneled Jumpsuit & Cutout Heels at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Loewe’s rose-heeled boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The moment marked Aguilera’s latest sleek outfit, following the tiger stripe-paneled jumpsuit and cutout heels she wore on the red carpet for the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Aguilera is often dressed by stylist Chris Horan, who also works with stars including Shania Twain, Barbie Ferreira and Rowan Blanchard. Her red carpet shoe choices often include dark leather sandals and pumps, frequently hailing from Christian Louboutin — who she serves as a muse for. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Golden Goose, Nike and Vans sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Christina Aguilera’s boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.