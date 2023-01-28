×
Christina Aguilera Stuns in Extravagant Dresses and Hidden Heels for ‘La Fuerza’ Music Videos

By Amina Ayoud
Christina Aguilera shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music videos for her Spanish-language album “La Fuerza” on her Instagram yesterday. The slideshow of images saw Aguilera in a variety of extravagent formalwear, most likely from her music videos “La Reina” and “Pa Mis Muchachas.”

Bringing all the drama, Aguilera’s first look in the slideshow set featured a floor-length body-con black dress with exaggerated sleeve that transitioned into gloves, the detailing made of a shiny vinyl fabric. The dress, like all the rest, was accompanied by black tights that offered the “Dirrty” songstress extra coverage.

Following the all-black ensemble was a bright red dress in a comparable style with similarly exaggerated sleeves followed by a corseted waist and elegantly draped skirt. The crimson ensemble saw the star’s red hair worn up in milkmaid-esque braids that brought a feminine touch.

Following some videos of the set, more b-t-s footage saw Aguilera in a leather look embellished with grungy chain detailing. Finally, Aguilera was dressed in what appeared to be a duo chrome dress with a voluminous skirt and asymmetrical bodice. Once again, the garment featured exaggerated sleeves and a corseted waist that created a structured appearance that defined and shaped the heavy silhouette.

While shoes weren’t prominently shown in the slideshow, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera often favors boots, sandals and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances. She also has a penchant for giving her outfits a sporty boost with thigh-high boots, sandals and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed closet as well, serving as a muse to the French footwear designer.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.

