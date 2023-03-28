Christina Aguilera Gets Sleek in Black Bodycon Dress & Knee-High Boots for Hello Playground Campaign

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to promote her latest campaign with Hello Playground.

The “Genie In A Bottle” singer wore a black midi dress that featured a fitted silhouette and a square neckline.

Aguilera accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for a pair of diamond hoop earrings and a set of sparkling rings.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black knee-high boots. The leather heels featured a fitted sleeve that cascaded into a pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

For the rest of the campaign, Aguilera wore a sheer white button-down shirt that featured black pinstripes which matched the corset she layered over the long sleeve top. She paired the look with black high-waisted pants.

The “Burlesque” actress opted for a pair of black sandals to finish the second look. The heels peeked through the front of the pant legs exposing an almond toe decorated by a thin toe strap. The back of the sandals was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel.

The last time we saw the actress was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month. Accompanied by her fiance Matthew Rutler, she made a glamorous arrival in a custom velvet Chrome Hearts dress with hidden heels.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Aguilera is often dressed by Chris Horan who can also be credited for the fiery red custom lace dress she wore to the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022. The stylist also works with Shania Twain, Barbie Ferreira and Rowan Blanchard.

