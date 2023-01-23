Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29.

During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story.

The Sport Illustrated alum wore a black corset top with straps draped over her shoulders, high-waisted, dark blue denim jeans and a black and gold Versace Medusa belt. Culpo gave the outfit a sportier vibe with a black bomber jacket, one that featured leather sleeves and 49ers patches spread across the back.

The model accessorized the look with a matching pair of Versace Medusa disc earrings and a black YSL snakeskin purse and a chic. For glam, Culpo styled her straight hair in a casual side part and went with a sculpted brow, a nude lip, and heavily blushed and bronzed cheeks.

Culpo paired her ensemble with a pair of black patent leather boots, partially hidden by the long hem of her jeans. The style likely featured block or stiletto heels, elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Whether she’s cheering her McCaffrey on at a game or walking down the red carpet, you will typically find Culpo wearing a pair of sleek sky-high stilettos. The influencer can regularly be seen in strappy sandals and point-toe pumps from brands like Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga, Gianvitto Rossi, and Stuart Weitzman. In her more comfy moments, McCaffrey’s girlfriend tends to go out in Valentino flats or a pair of Gucci slides.

