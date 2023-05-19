Chrissy Teigen Kicks Up Her 6-Inch Silver Andrea Wazen Heels on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ With Pink Vivienne Westwood Cocktail Dress

Chrissy Teigen made a vibrant appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Thursday night.

The Cravings’ founder wore a flamingo pink off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood mini dress that featured a draped sweetheart neckline with a front tie fastening at the center.

Chrissy Teigen on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 18, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Teigen kept the focus on the vibrant piece by solely accessorizing with a pair of silver-toned dangle pearl earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip. The glowing look was created by hairstylist Irinel de León and makeup artist Kristine Studden.

Andy Cohen, Chrissy Teigen on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 18, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Andy Cohen and Chrissy Teigen. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of silver Andrea Wazen sandals. The metallic heels featured a pointed-toe decorated by a clear strap which was layered by a silver toe strap similar in length to the wraparound design around the ankle. The open-toe sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Teigen was dressed by Alana Van Deraa. The stylist is the mastermind behind most of the model’s looks including the light pink Rachel Gilbert gown and opera gloves look she wore to the White House state dinner in early December.

The last time we saw the model was last week posing in a ‘70s-inspired bralette top and metallic heels on her Instagram with her husband and singer John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen, left, and Robyn Schall on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 18, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Teigen can always be counted on to bring a head-turning ensemble to any occasion. She often gravitates to fitted dresses or matching sets in a variety of tones and textures. When it comes to footwear, the model tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.