Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Galentine’s Day in Hot Pink Robe & Matching Fuzzy Slides With ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Movie Night

Chrissy Teigen celebrated Valentine’s Day by gathering with friends for a Galentine’s Day party that featured feather boas, matching hot pink robes and a “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” special screening. The moment was captured in various videos and pictures taken by Teigen throughout the night, and posted to the cookbook author’s Instagram yesterday.

Teigen’s look was comprised of a hot pink satin robe featuring matching hot pink faux-feather trim. The loungewear was worn with a lovey-dovey headband that sat atop the model’s curled locks, fastened to hot pink hearts on springs that gave the style cartoonish movement.

A portion of the Instagram caption read, “best galentine’s to date! I love Valentine’s Day because I love my husband of course, but we get to say it every day to each other (barf I know).”

Teigen continued to keep it cozy in a pair of baby pink fuzzy slides. The slip-on style had a soft and fluffy footbed for extra comfort, a wide thong strap and rubber sole for reliable foot grip.

(L-R) John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their son Miles Stephens out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

When it comes to shoes, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

PHOTOS: Check out Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years in the gallery.