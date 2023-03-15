Chrissy Teigen Gives Snow-Day Style a Sporty Spin With Wool Overcoat & Athletic Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen was seen in New York City in casual style on Tuesday. The “Cravings” founder stepped out in the snowy streets of Manhattan wearing her workout attire under a cozy wool coat.

Hours after attending Planned Parenthood’s New York Spring Benefit Gala at The Glasshouse on March 13, 2023, in New York, Teigen braved the cold weather in a sporty and chic outfit. She wintered up in an ankle-long gray tweed coat and paired it with black leggings and a sporty black bandeau.

Chrissy Teigen is seen in NoHo on March 14, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Bring the Funny” judge brought together her outfit with a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs running shoes. The $320 style is called TechLoom Zipline and it features a lace-up silhouette, black knit uppers, and the “APL” logo in white on the tongue. The pair also includes white rubber outsoles surrounding their midsoles for added comfort.

Although it’s not that common to see Teigen in flat and comfy shoes, this style seems to be her favorite choice when she goes for an athletic look. The model-turned-author usually prefers to step out in high heels and statement sandals by high fashion brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo for public appearances.





