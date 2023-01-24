Chrissy Teigen Shares Maternity Update in Boho-Chic Style With Slip Dress, Long Cardigan & Suede Boots

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to give a maternity update to her followers after giving birth to her newborn daughter, Esti, earlier this month.

The wife of John Legend posed in a black slip dress that featured spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline. She paired the piece with a long coral cardigan and added a black wool hat, adding to the boho-chic aesthetic of her outfit.

The model completed the look with a pair of beige suede boots. The style featured a ruched sleeve and a pointed toe. The boots added height to the look with a gold stiletto heel that was at least 2 inches tall.

Teigen is often dressed by Alana Van Deraa. The stylist is the mastermind behind most of the model’s looks including the light pink Rachel Gilbert gown and opera gloves look she wore to the White House state dinner in early December.

The last time we saw Teigen, she was celebrating Christmas on a Caribbean island and showing off her baby bump in a flowy mint Jonathan Simkai green dress and sans shoes.

Teigen can always be counted on to bring a head-turning ensemble to any occasion. She often gravitates to fitted dresses or matching sets in a variety of tones and textures. When it comes to footwear, the model tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

