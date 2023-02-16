Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Strappy Sandals for Sweet Valentine’s Day Photo With John Legend & Kids

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend turned Valentine’s Day into a family affair.

On Wednesday, the model took to Instagram to give her followers an inside look at how she spent the romantic holiday. Instead of enjoying a date night alone, Teigen and Legend spent the day at home with their three children — Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens and their newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.

“Excuse the spit up!!! We are doing the best we can over here,” Teigen wrote under the series of photos.

The family of five certainly committed to the theme of the heartfelt holiday. Teigen wore a light-pink blazer with a pink ruffled mini dress that featured oversized roses along the bustline.

Giving her look a sparkling boost, the “Lip Sync Battle” host accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and slipped into a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals.

Legend layered up for the occasion and donned a short-sleeve red sweater with a black and white striped shirt. The Grammy Award-winning singer complemented both pieces with black pants and shiny boots.

Teigen and Legend’s eldest child Luna Stephens looked adorable in a red dress and sparkling red ballet flats. Their son Miles Stephens sported a red jacket with a white polka-dot shirt and tan pants. On his feet was a pair of brown suede boots.

The couple’s newborn daughter Esti Maxine made an appearance in Teigen’s arms. The infant wore a white top with red pants and silver ballet flats.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

